Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 13,613 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Washington Prime Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 386,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 53,781 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 309,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPG opened at $1.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Washington Prime Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.77). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 55.29% and a negative return on equity of 60.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPG. Truist raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of Washington Prime Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

