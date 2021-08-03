Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,200.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price trimmed by Benchmark from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4,143.89.

AMZN opened at $3,331.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,461.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.3% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,535 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

