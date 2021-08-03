Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Potbelly worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $467,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potbelly in the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,460.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of Potbelly stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $89,018. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of PBPB opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 274.80% and a negative net margin of 23.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

