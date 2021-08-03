Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEPA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 96,454 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HEPA opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.86.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

