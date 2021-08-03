Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Reading International worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RDI. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Reading International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in Reading International during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Reading International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Reading International alerts:

RDI stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.85. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 82.78% and a negative net margin of 80.86%.

In other Reading International news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $27,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 759,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,558.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $512,800. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.