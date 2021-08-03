Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.32 for the year.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company had revenue of $956.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.71.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $378.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 130.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of -1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $11,956,000. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.50, for a total transaction of $29,755,465.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,507,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,888 shares of company stock worth $85,828,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

