Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Senmiao Technology worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Senmiao Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AIHS opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88. Senmiao Technology Limited has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $2.32. The company has a market cap of $40.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.14.

Senmiao Technology Ltd. is a holding company, which facilitate automobile transaction and related services focusing on the ride-hailing industry. It provides auto finance solutions through financing leases, car rental services to individual customers to meet their personal needs. The company was founded in May 2014 and is headquartered in Chengdu, China.

