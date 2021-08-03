UBS Group AG Cuts Holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,557 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after buying an additional 726,002 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 380.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The firm has a market cap of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

