Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) by 22,020.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEEL. Roth Capital downgraded Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

Shares of SEEL stock opened at $2.20 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $172.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

