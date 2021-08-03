Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Genius Sports Group provides digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Genius Sports Group, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc. II., is based in London. “

Get Genius Sports alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.20.

GENI stock opened at $17.01 on Friday. Genius Sports has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.65.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($1.33). The business had revenue of $53.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genius Sports will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,588,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,998,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,391,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,567,000. 13.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genius Sports (GENI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genius Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genius Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.