Stabilus (ETR:STM) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Stabilus in a research report on Monday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Stabilus in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Stabilus has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €68.33 ($80.39).

STM opened at €67.10 ($78.94) on Monday. Stabilus has a 12 month low of €40.20 ($47.29) and a 12 month high of €72.55 ($85.35). The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 44.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €68.45.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

