Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCPS. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Scopus BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scopus BioPharma during the first quarter valued at about $915,000.

Shares of SCPS stock opened at $4.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50. Scopus BioPharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $47.86.

Scopus BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformational therapeutics targeting serious diseases. Its lead development programs are immuno-oncology gene therapy for the treatment of various cancers, which include CO-sTiRNA, a STAT3 inhibitor gene therapy that drives tumor cell growth and anti-tumor immune suppression; and MRI-1867, a cannabinoid-1 receptor inverse agonist and inhibitor of inducible nitric oxide synthase for the treatment of systemic sclerosis.

