Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hallmark Financial Services were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 23,453 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 46,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $107.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hallmark Financial Services Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

