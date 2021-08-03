Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 81,346 INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

INVO opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.43.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). INVO Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 974.33% and a negative net margin of 639.14%. The business had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.68 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

