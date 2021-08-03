Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases C$26,400.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,397,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,989,669.76.

Shares of TSE:GENM opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.38. Generation Mining Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$1.23.

Generation Mining Company Profile

Generation Mining Limited, a mineral exploration and development stage company, focuses on base and precious metal deposits in Canada. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, copper, gold, diamond, tungsten, platinum, and palladium deposits. It primarily holds 80.7% interest in the Marathon Palladium and Copper project covering an area of 22,000 hectares located in north-western Ontario.

