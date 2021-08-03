Insider Buying: Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Purchases C$26,400.00 in Stock

Generation Mining Limited (TSE:GENM) Director Kerry Knoll acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,397,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,989,669.76.
Shares of TSE:GENM opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$120.86 million and a PE ratio of -12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.38. Generation Mining Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.41 and a 1 year high of C$1.23.
Generation Mining Company Profile
