Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Short Interest Update

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,300 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the June 30th total of 126,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $31,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,586.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $494,583 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe in the first quarter worth $408,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Northwest Pipe by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Pipe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Northwest Pipe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $274.05 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NWPX. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northwest Pipe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

