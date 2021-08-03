American Tower (NYSE:AMT) PT Raised to $315.00 at Truist

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective increased by Truist from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.54.

Shares of AMT opened at $283.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market cap of $128.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Research analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

