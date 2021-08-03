ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider James Hollingshead Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total value of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,777,309.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Hollingshead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Friday, May 21st, James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.01, for a total value of $484,824.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $268.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.60. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.72 and a 52 week high of $272.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,184,000 after acquiring an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,240,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $798,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,261 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,513 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $502,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56,193 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 38.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,726,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,034,000 after purchasing an additional 476,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.