Short Interest in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Expands By 36.9%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the June 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 893,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

In other Delek US news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DK opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.56. Delek US has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.74) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Delek US will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

