L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Short Interest Up 37.2% in July

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,740,000 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the June 30th total of 6,370,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

LB stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. L Brands has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

In related news, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock worth $2,008,333,277 over the last ninety days. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in L Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. CIBC increased their target price on L Brands from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $74.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on L Brands from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.