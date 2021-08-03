Maxar Technologies (MAXR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Maxar Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MAXR opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.78 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -2.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America began coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

In related news, EVP Leon Anthony Frazier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Robertson III sold 17,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $696,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

