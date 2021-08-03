Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

RJF has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.34. The company has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.22. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $138.56.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,443,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $1,724,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 47.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 76,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 332.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 42,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

