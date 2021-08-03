GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at TD Securities

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.15.

NYSE GFL opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.30.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFL. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in GFL Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

