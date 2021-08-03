$20.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to announce $20.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.64 billion to $22.66 billion. Phillips 66 reported sales of $11.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full-year sales of $87.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.78 billion to $89.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $92.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $91.53 billion to $93.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSX. Citigroup lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.24.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $73.48 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

