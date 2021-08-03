Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of BioVie at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of BIVI opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66. BioVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.31 million and a P/E ratio of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 7.98.

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. It develops BIV201, which completed Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was formerly known as NanoAntibiotics, Inc and changed its name to BioVie Inc in July 2016.

