Geode Capital Management LLC Has $393,000 Position in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) by 84.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 111,997 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Cellectar Biosciences worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLRB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 48.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 87.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Cellectar Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $55.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cellectar Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, April 25th.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia (WM) and B-cell malignancies; and Phase IIB clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients, as well as Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, R/R head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

