JMP Securities Raises PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target to $98.00

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE PJT opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.24. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after purchasing an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.