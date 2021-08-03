Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Truist

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target increased by Truist from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LH. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $306.43.

LH opened at $297.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $273.41. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $170.05 and a 12 month high of $299.67.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 23.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,258.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,743,000 after buying an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,229,000. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,273,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $324,773,000 after purchasing an additional 393,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the first quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,629,000 after purchasing an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

