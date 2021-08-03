Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $382,000 in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Viridian Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $516,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

VRDN opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.54. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; VRDN-002, a biosuperior IGF-1R antibody; and VRDN-003, an IGF-1R antibody product specifically designed for thyroid eye disease.

