Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $43.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on INVH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $40.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,240,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,700,000 after buying an additional 252,926 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 149.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after buying an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,276,000 after buying an additional 327,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

