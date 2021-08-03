Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Cross Country Healthcare has set its Q2 2021 guidance at 0.370-0.420 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $0.37-0.42 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 24.66%. On average, analysts expect Cross Country Healthcare to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCRN opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.18, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

