Amarin (AMRN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Amarin to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AMRN opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40 and a beta of 2.20. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.48.

Get Amarin alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.