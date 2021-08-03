Real Matters Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Real Matters in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.