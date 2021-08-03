Analysts Set Expectations for ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ServiceNow in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.00.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $584.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $533.13. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The firm has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,126 shares of company stock worth $18,576,986. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $840,908,000 after acquiring an additional 305,323 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,132,000 after acquiring an additional 272,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $739,525,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

