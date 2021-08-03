AGCO Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $10.70 Per Share (NYSE:AGCO)

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $10.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AGCO’s FY2023 earnings at $11.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $129.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 52 week low of $66.12 and a 52 week high of $158.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total value of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,560 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,265. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AGCO by 456.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,752,000 after buying an additional 403,909 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

