FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Ovintiv in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.16 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s FY2023 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised Ovintiv from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.52.

Shares of OVV opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.26. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $126,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 139,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,253,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

