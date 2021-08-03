B. Riley Comments on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.18). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

ILPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $26.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $27.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 70.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 149.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

