Generac Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $12.55 Per Share (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Generac in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $12.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $12.65. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Sunday. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.13.

Shares of GNRC opened at $400.00 on Monday. Generac has a twelve month low of $155.05 and a twelve month high of $457.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total value of $1,655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,077,405.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,093 shares of company stock worth $10,529,840. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.