Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $88.00 at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.20.

NYSE:VLO opened at $66.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.24. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,633,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,551,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,922 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,065,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,705,000 after purchasing an additional 173,888 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,561,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,604,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

