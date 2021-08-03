Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Lowered to $270.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price objective decreased by Truist Securities from $290.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Spotify Technology from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.48.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.46. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $211.10 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,891,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,189,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,676,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,289,000 after purchasing an additional 841,140 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,616,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,024,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 541.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 600,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,473,000 after purchasing an additional 506,879 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

