Mizuho Raises Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target to $284.00

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $273.00 to $284.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $267.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $264.66.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $274.25 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $274.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $253.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $78,891.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,221,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,376,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 7,923.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,311,000 after acquiring an additional 153,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

