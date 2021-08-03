Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KRG. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NYSE KRG opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.