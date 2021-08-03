Piper Sandler Increases The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $194.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $194.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hershey’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.38.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $178.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. Equities analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.19%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in The Hershey by 114.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after buying an additional 590,867 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 399.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.