Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Cut to $175.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ZEN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zendesk has a 52 week low of $85.19 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $5,785,357.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 835,240 shares in the company, valued at $110,134,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Inamarie Johnson sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.28, for a total transaction of $200,245.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,865.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,185 shares of company stock worth $23,763,962. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

