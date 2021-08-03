CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CGI in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $90.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $92.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

