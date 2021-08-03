$154.01 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post $154.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.00 million and the highest is $156.60 million. MACOM Technology Solutions posted sales of $147.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year sales of $605.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $602.10 million to $607.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $656.81 million, with estimates ranging from $652.00 million to $665.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $25,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,257.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,640 shares of company stock worth $11,588,502 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 71.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTSI opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 120.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.92. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

