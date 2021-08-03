Contrasting Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE) & Its Peers

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: SNSE) is one of 868 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Sensei Biotherapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A -$20.10 million -0.60 Sensei Biotherapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $122.53 million -1.66

Sensei Biotherapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sensei Biotherapeutics. Sensei Biotherapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sensei Biotherapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensei Biotherapeutics 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sensei Biotherapeutics Competitors 4813 18105 39636 770 2.57

Sensei Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.33%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 60.47%. Given Sensei Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sensei Biotherapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sensei Biotherapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensei Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Sensei Biotherapeutics Competitors -2,675.75% -98.04% -27.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Sensei Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response. It is engineering ImmunoPhage product candidates to directly target antigen presenting cells and modulate the tumor microenvironment through the targeted use of nanobodies which further enhances therapeutic activity. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Panacea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

