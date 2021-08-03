Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $12.70 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.79. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.60.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,078,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

