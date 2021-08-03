Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comfort Systems USA, Inc. is a national provider of comprehensive heating, ventilation and air conditioning installation, maintenance, repair and replacement services. The Company operates primarily in the commercial and industrial HVAC markets, and perform most of their services within manufacturing plants, office buildings, retail centers, apartment complexes, and healthcare, education and government facilities. Comfort Systems USA merged with the best regional experts, and now provides nationwide reach through 36 subsidiary companies that are prepared to build, service or retrofit any mechanical, HVAC or electrical system. Whether the project is Design-Build or Plan and Spec, Comfort Systems USA can help from the design phase to construction with qualified professionals, quality products and an experienced contractor team. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. FIX restated a sell rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.30%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,471.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,189 shares of company stock worth $4,434,588 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

