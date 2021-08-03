Frontier Group (ULCC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.78 million. On average, analysts expect Frontier Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ULCC stock opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULCC. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.87.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

